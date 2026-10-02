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The US is sending Marines to the Baltic Sea to support a NATO mission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1280 views

The US will send about 40 Marines to the Baltic region to support Baltic Sentry. They will work with Finnish military personnel.

The US is sending Marines to the Baltic Sea to support a NATO mission

The United States will deploy a specialized group of Marines to the Baltic Sea region to support NATO’s Baltic Sentry mission. The Pentagon reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that around 40 service members from the 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion of the 2nd Marine Division of the United States Marine Corps, based at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, will be sent to the Baltic region.

This mission aims to strengthen monitoring of the situation in the maritime domain in order to protect critical undersea infrastructure and support overall security in the region

- the statement says.

It is indicated that the American Marines will work together with Finland’s Coastal Brigade. They will provide surveillance and tactical reconnaissance.

Our participation in the Baltic Sentry exercise demonstrates the dynamic flexibility of the Marine Corps, allowing it to rapidly employ specialized capabilities where they are most effective. Working side by side with our Finnish allies strengthens our collective readiness, ensuring that we can operate seamlessly as a cohesive, lethal team to deter hybrid threats along the Baltic coast

- said Major General Daniel Shipley, Commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces in Europe and Africa.

Reminder

German and Swedish military personnel held joint Silver Wotan military exercises from September 14 to 23 on Sweden’s southeastern coast and the island of Gotland. These activities took place as part of NATO exercises.

Baltic Sea countries are planning a task force to defend against drones28.08.26, 17:23 • 4380 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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