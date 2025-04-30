The US is ready to sign an agreement with Ukraine on minerals, but Kyiv is trying to revise the terms - CNN

The United States is ready to sign a mineral supply agreement with Ukraine as early as Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the discussions, but it depends on whether the Ukrainians comply with the memorandum of understanding signed last week, UNN reports, citing CNN.

The Ukrainians are trying to revise the terms on a number of points, the source said, but the final technical documents have already been agreed between the US and Ukraine over the weekend, which, according to the source, included measures to ensure transparency and accountability.

This version of events does not correspond to comments made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal earlier on Wednesday. He said that "the latest details" are still being finalized.

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

According to the publication, the memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Ukraine, which CNN reviewed, does not contain a direct mention of measures to ensure transparency and accountability.

According to the source, the stumbling blocks are the management of a joint investment fund between the United States and Ukraine and ensuring full traceability of all funds. The source added that the American and Ukrainian teams were on their feet until 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday after staying up late on the weekend to complete the documents.

Yulia Sviridenko, the Minister of Economy of Ukraine, was told not to travel to the United States until the agreements are finally agreed, the source said. As CNN reported earlier on Wednesday, Shmyhal told Ukrainian television that Sviridenko was heading to Washington.

Zelenskyy on the agreement on rare earth metals: the document has become much stronger, equal

The Trump administration stressed its willingness to strike a deal quickly on Wednesday.

"President Trump said it was time to do it now, and we are moving toward that goal with all deliberate speed. The United States is committed to the speedy conclusion of this vital agreement and ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine," a U.S. Treasury Department spokesman told CNN.

As FT reported, the United States and Ukraine faced last-minute obstacles on Wednesday as they were on the verge of signing a framework agreement on minerals.