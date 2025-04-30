The US is ready to sign an agreement with Ukraine on minerals, but Kyiv is trying to revise the terms - CNN

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 26376 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 64879 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 100207 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 127178 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 212673 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 105497 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 239420 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 170793 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 117881 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 146676 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 104214 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 120605 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 65860 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 113287 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 77860 views
Publications

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 35580 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 79245 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 114677 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 212673 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 171575 views
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 21632 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 24103 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 24187 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 66804 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 121572 views
The US is ready to sign an agreement with Ukraine on minerals, but Kyiv is trying to revise the terms - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5474 views

The US is ready to sign a mineral supply agreement with Ukraine on Wednesday, but the Ukrainian side is trying to revise some of the terms regarding transparency and accountability.

The US is ready to sign an agreement with Ukraine on minerals, but Kyiv is trying to revise the terms - CNN

The United States is ready to sign a mineral supply agreement with Ukraine as early as Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the discussions, but it depends on whether the Ukrainians comply with the memorandum of understanding signed last week, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

The Ukrainians are trying to revise the terms on a number of points, the source said, but the final technical documents have already been agreed between the US and Ukraine over the weekend, which, according to the source, included measures to ensure transparency and accountability.

This version of events does not correspond to comments made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal earlier on Wednesday. He said that "the latest details" are still being finalized.

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

According to the publication, the memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Ukraine, which CNN reviewed, does not contain a direct mention of measures to ensure transparency and accountability.

Let's add

According to the source, the stumbling blocks are the management of a joint investment fund between the United States and Ukraine and ensuring full traceability of all funds. The source added that the American and Ukrainian teams were on their feet until 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday after staying up late on the weekend to complete the documents.

Yulia Sviridenko, the Minister of Economy of Ukraine, was told not to travel to the United States until the agreements are finally agreed, the source said. As CNN reported earlier on Wednesday, Shmyhal told Ukrainian television that Sviridenko was heading to Washington.

Zelenskyy on the agreement on rare earth metals: the document has become much stronger, equal

The Trump administration stressed its willingness to strike a deal quickly on Wednesday.

"President Trump said it was time to do it now, and we are moving toward that goal with all deliberate speed. The United States is committed to the speedy conclusion of this vital agreement and ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine," a U.S. Treasury Department spokesman told CNN.

Let us remind you

As FT reported, the United States and Ukraine faced last-minute obstacles on Wednesday as they were on the verge of signing a framework agreement on minerals. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Sviridenko
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
