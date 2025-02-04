The US is preparing to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council and cut off funding for Gaza

Donald Trump's administration is preparing to issue a decree that provides for the withdrawal of the United States from the UN Human Rights Council and the termination of funding for the agency that provides humanitarian assistance in Gaza. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

It is expected that the document will be signed on Tuesday, the day of the meeting between the President and the Prime Minister of Israel in Washington.

The United States has repeatedly criticized the Council's activities, pointing to its bias against Israel and lack of effectiveness in combating human rights violations in other countries. The Biden administration previously suspended funding for the Palestinian refugee assistance program following allegations that its staff were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

In addition, the decree provides for a review of the activities of international organizations that, in the White House's view, may have radical or anti-American views. Particular attention will be paid to UNESCO, from which the United States has already withdrawn in 2019, citing its position on Israel.

The administration's decision is provoking mixed reactions. Supporters of the initiative believe that the UN Council has failed to fulfill its goals, while critics emphasize the importance of preserving international human rights mechanisms. At the same time, humanitarian organizations say that the suspension of funding will have a significant impact on assistance to the civilian population of Gaza.

Netanyahu to meet with Trump in Washington to discuss Gaza situation