The US is preparing to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council and cut off funding for Gaza

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 40293 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74485 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103944 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107181 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125599 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102721 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131052 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103625 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113348 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116943 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
The US is preparing to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council and cut off funding for Gaza

The US is preparing to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council and cut off funding for Gaza

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107858 views

The Trump administration is planning to sign a decree to withdraw the United States from the UN Human Rights Council and to stop funding humanitarian aid in Gaza. The document also provides for a review of international organizations for anti-American views.

Donald Trump's administration is preparing to issue a decree that provides for the withdrawal of the United States from the UN Human Rights Council and the termination of funding for the agency that provides humanitarian assistance in Gaza. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

It is expected that the document will be signed on Tuesday, the day of the meeting between the President and the Prime Minister of Israel in Washington. 

The United States has repeatedly criticized the Council's activities, pointing to its bias against Israel and lack of effectiveness in combating human rights violations in other countries. The Biden administration previously suspended funding for the Palestinian refugee assistance program following allegations that its staff were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. 

In addition, the decree provides for a review of the activities of international organizations that, in the White House's view, may have radical or anti-American views. Particular attention will be paid to UNESCO, from which the United States has already withdrawn in 2019, citing its position on Israel. 

The administration's decision is provoking mixed reactions. Supporters of the initiative believe that the UN Council has failed to fulfill its goals, while critics emphasize the importance of preserving international human rights mechanisms. At the same time, humanitarian organizations say that the suspension of funding will have a significant impact on assistance to the civilian population of Gaza. 

Netanyahu to meet with Trump in Washington to discuss Gaza situation01.02.25, 23:31 • 28611 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
unescoUNESCO
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

