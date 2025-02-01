Netanyahu to meet with Trump in Washington to discuss Gaza situation

On Tuesday, February 4, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington, DC. He will meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss the situation in Gaza. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Netanyahu will be the first world leader to officially meet with Trump after his inauguration.

The prime minister's office said that the two leaders "will discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip, hostages, the problems posed by all elements of the Iranian axis, and other key issues." A number of other media outlets indicate that Netanyahu intends to discuss the next stages of the Gaza agreement.

According to the newspaper, the confirmation of the meeting came a few hours after the latest round of hostage and prisoner releases under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. In particular, an Israeli-American and two other Israelis were released from captivity in exchange for the release of nearly 200 Palestinian prisoners today, February 1.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , on Sunday, January 27, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a familiarization phone call. The two leaders discussed the challenges facing their respective countries. The United States reaffirmed its commitment to providing Israel with self-defense capabilities.