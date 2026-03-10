US has informed allies that further easing of oil sanctions will focus on India - Bloomberg

$43.900.1750.710.17
Exclusive
03:44 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
02:11 PM
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
11:27 AM
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 51544 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 53444 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limitedMarch 10, 06:25 AM • 38498 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideoMarch 10, 08:42 AM • 29967 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - KlymenkoMarch 10, 09:07 AM • 26757 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 16540 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 8930 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 1024 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:44 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
03:25 PM
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
11:25 AM
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 8936 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 16546 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 27227 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 34668 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 34272 views
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold

US has informed allies that further easing of oil sanctions will focus on India - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2952 views

Trump discussed with Putin the lifting of sanctions to lower oil prices. The G7 is ready to use strategic reserves due to the rise in barrel prices to $120.

US has informed allies that further easing of oil sanctions will focus on India - Bloomberg

The US has made it clear to European allies that any further easing of sanctions on Russian oil would largely be limited to supplies to India, according to sources familiar with the situation, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested he might lift "some oil-related sanctions to lower prices" but provided no further details beyond acknowledging he had discussed the topic with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in a phone call earlier that day. The US has already granted India permission to import Russian oil at sea.

Trump cancels sanctions against countries buying Russian oil10.03.26, 00:56 • 60860 views

During a phone call between G7 finance ministers on Monday, the US stressed that the decision regarding India "was largely limited in both time and scope of measures," said EU Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

"They do not expect a significant impact of this on revenues from Russian oil," Dombrovskis said at a press conference on Monday evening, after joining the G7 call earlier.

"The US stressed that any further easing of sanctions would be similarly framed," sources familiar with the situation said. They also warned that the final decision rests with Trump.

Oil production cuts in the Middle East are intensifying, as the crucial Strait of Hormuz remains virtually closed. On Monday, due to these restrictions, the price of oil approached $120 per barrel.

Oil price exceeds $100 for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine09.03.26, 02:53 • 33024 views

On Monday, Trump said that the US and Israel are making significant progress in the war with Iran and could end the conflict "very soon," which curbed the sharp rise in oil prices.

Oil prices plummet after Trump's predictions of war's end10.03.26, 09:37 • 4204 views

However, as the war drags on, G7 countries said on Monday that they are ready to release strategic oil reserves if needed. However, some member countries believe that the conditions for such a release have not yet been met, sources familiar with the situation said.

G7 leaders may hold a phone call later this week to discuss the war in Iran, the publication writes.

G7 not yet planning to use strategic oil reserves due to war in Iran09.03.26, 18:31 • 5180 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Vladimir Putin
Israel
G7
Donald Trump
India
United States
Iran