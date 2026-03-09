G7 not yet planning to use strategic oil reserves due to war in Iran

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
04:44 PM • 1372 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 11703 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 22026 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 14572 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35011 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 29050 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45930 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65088 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 107652 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55995 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.4m/s
57%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30464 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39615 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27696 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11434 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16093 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16215 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27821 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35011 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39738 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 107652 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 1280 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 3488 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 3626 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11526 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30557 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Technology
Series
Fox News

G7 not yet planning to use strategic oil reserves due to war in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

G7 countries have decided not to use oil reserves to stabilize prices for now. France confirmed its readiness for coordinated steps if necessary.

G7 not yet planning to use strategic oil reserves due to war in Iran

The Group of Seven largest industrialized nations has decided not to use strategic reserves yet to counter the impact of the war with Iran on oil prices. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

"We are not at that stage yet," said French Finance Minister Roland Lescure after chairing a meeting of his G7 counterparts.

He also told reporters in Brussels that G7 countries are ready to take necessary and coordinated steps to stabilize markets, including using strategic reserves if needed.

Recall

European gas rose by 30%, and coal reached its highest level since November 2024. The blockade of supplies from Iran and Qatar threatens a global shortage.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Associated Press
G7
Brussels
France
Iran