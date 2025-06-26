US Imposed Sanctions Against Three Mexican Financial Companies Over Fentanyl Trade With China

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
06:55 AM • 1846 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 22448 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 63374 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 75638 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 81563 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 81704 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 63596 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 63399 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 64807 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 78178 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
5m/s
70%
745mm
Popular news
Explosions in Moscow: The Russian capital was hit by another drone attack on the night of June 26June 26, 12:41 AM • 4800 views
Guided missile strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation: a resident of Kryvyi Rih sentenced to 15 years behind barsJune 26, 01:14 AM • 30827 views
ISW: Russia is preparing to attack NATO, Trump confirmed this01:45 AM • 31617 views
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCD02:17 AM • 31400 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 people05:44 AM • 12903 views
Publications
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 51235 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 57914 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 67535 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passportJune 25, 01:29 PM • 92054 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 167953 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Ruslan Kravchenko
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 1720 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 24623 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 33167 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 30653 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 66897 views
Actual
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Anti-personnel mine
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle

US Imposed Sanctions Against Three Mexican Financial Companies Over Fentanyl Trade With China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

The United States has imposed sanctions on three Mexican financial companies: CIBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa, suspecting them of laundering money for cartels and financing fentanyl trafficking from China.

US Imposed Sanctions Against Three Mexican Financial Companies Over Fentanyl Trade With China

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on three Mexican financial institutions for their involvement in financing fentanyl trafficking from China. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

Mexican companies CIBanco, Intercam Banco and Vector Casa de Bolsa have been designated as "primary money laundering concerns".

The actions we took today will effectively cut off three Mexican financial institutions from doing business with US financial institutions.

– said US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Michael Follennder.

According to the Treasury Department, these institutions played a "longstanding and vital role" in laundering money for Mexican cartels and financing the purchase of precursors for fentanyl production.

Vector Casa de Bolsa has strongly denied the allegations, stating that all of its operations were legal.

Additionally

According to the Financial Times, CIBanco and Intercam Banco are suspected of collaborating with the Jalisco New Generation cartel, while Vector Casa de Bolsa, founded by Alfonso Romo, a former advisor to the ex-president of Mexico, is accused of laundering $2 million for the Sinaloa cartel.

"This is a major blow to confidence in the Mexican financial system," said Alvaro Vertis, head of Latin America at DGA Group.

Reference

FEND Off Fentanyl is a law passed in 2023 that gives the US Treasury Department additional powers to combat opioid trafficking.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has caused more than 70% of overdose deaths in the United States.

Recall

As UNN reported, Trump's latest decree increased duties to 125%, but there is already a 20% duty on fentanyl.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

EconomyNews of the World
United States Department of the Treasury
Financial Times
Mexico
Donald Trump
China
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9