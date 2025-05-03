The US has completed the development of new economic sanctions against Russia, which will concern the banking and energy sectors of the aggressor country. This was reported by Reuters, citing "three US officials and a source familiar with the matter," UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the purpose of the new restrictions is to increase pressure on Moscow regarding "supporting the efforts of US President Donald Trump to end the war against Ukraine."

Targets include the Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom and large companies involved in natural resources and the banking sector. - the publication quotes an unnamed Trump administration official.

At the same time, according to another source, it is not yet clear whether this package will be approved by the US President himself.

The US National Security Council is trying to coordinate a set of additional punitive actions against Russia. This must be signed by Trump. - the source said.

In turn, National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt noted that "from the beginning, the president has made it clear his commitment to achieving a full and comprehensive ceasefire."

Let us remind you

According to Bloomberg, US officials have prepared President Donald Trump with a number of options to increase economic pressure on Russia, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not even trying to stop the war in Ukraine.

EU щт coordinating new sanctions against the Russian Federation with the US: the idea was always this from the very beginning