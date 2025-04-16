The US has canceled multimillion-dollar grants to support democracy and media around the world

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17206 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 74728 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40202 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45550 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52560 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94659 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86432 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35510 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60621 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109552 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93484 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55208 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 30816 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 24946 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 13334 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 74728 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93670 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94659 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 86432 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185553 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55354 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30216 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31185 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32402 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34646 views
The US has canceled multimillion-dollar grants to support democracy and media around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3894 views

The US Department of Government Efficiency announced the termination of funding for 139 international programs in support of democracy. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed the corresponding order.

The US has canceled multimillion-dollar grants to support democracy and media around the world

The United States of America has stopped funding a number of international programs in the field of media, democracy and combating disinformation. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Details

It is noted that the relevant order was signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues to carefully examine the foreign aid provided by the State Department. Today, 139 wasteful grants are being canceled

- the message says.

DOGE specified that funding is being terminated for the following programs:

  • $5.2 million for "Media Diversity" for programs such as "Get Trolls!" - a "disinformation program" in the UK;
    • $2.5 million for "developing critical public activity" in Uzbekistan;
      • $2 million for "Expanded Resilience and Newsroom Engagement" in Moldova;
        • $1 million for "Disseminating Workers' Rights to Concerts" in Brazil;
          • $2.4 million for "Responding to Disinformation through Creative Content in Belarus";
            • $1.7 million for "Independent Media for Peace and Democracy" in Europe;
              • $1.5 million for "Gender Approach to Justice and Accountability Led by Women";
                • $1.7 million for "BeMediaWise" in Bulgaria;
                  • $900,000 for "A Place Where Women Can Join the Organization" in Mauritania;
                    • $750,000 for "Creating a Migrant Movement Led by Local Workers" in Lebanon;
                      • $740,000 for the feminist "Free Expression Initiative" in Tunisia.

                        DOGE calculated that the total amount of grants whose funding the US is terminating is $215 million.

                        Let us remind you

                        The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to appeal to Congress to cut the budgets of the State Department and USAID almost in half. According to Politico, according to the proposal for the 2026 fiscal year, the State Department and USAID will be allocated $28.4 billion, compared to $54.4 billion in the budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

                        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                        PoliticsNews of the World
                        Marco Rubio
                        United States Department of State
                        United States
