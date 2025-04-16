The US has canceled multimillion-dollar grants to support democracy and media around the world

The United States of America has stopped funding a number of international programs in the field of media, democracy and combating disinformation. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Details

It is noted that the relevant order was signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues to carefully examine the foreign aid provided by the State Department. Today, 139 wasteful grants are being canceled - the message says.

DOGE specified that funding is being terminated for the following programs:

$5.2 million for "Media Diversity" for programs such as "Get Trolls!" - a "disinformation program" in the UK;

$2.5 million for "developing critical public activity" in Uzbekistan;

$2 million for "Expanded Resilience and Newsroom Engagement" in Moldova;

$1 million for "Disseminating Workers' Rights to Concerts" in Brazil;

$2.4 million for "Responding to Disinformation through Creative Content in Belarus";

$1.7 million for "Independent Media for Peace and Democracy" in Europe;

$1.5 million for "Gender Approach to Justice and Accountability Led by Women";

$1.7 million for "BeMediaWise" in Bulgaria;

$900,000 for "A Place Where Women Can Join the Organization" in Mauritania;

$750,000 for "Creating a Migrant Movement Led by Local Workers" in Lebanon;

$740,000 for the feminist "Free Expression Initiative" in Tunisia.

DOGE calculated that the total amount of grants whose funding the US is terminating is $215 million.

Let us remind you

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to appeal to Congress to cut the budgets of the State Department and USAID almost in half. According to Politico, according to the proposal for the 2026 fiscal year, the State Department and USAID will be allocated $28.4 billion, compared to $54.4 billion in the budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

Despite Musk's DOGE efforts, US spending increased under Trump - WSJ