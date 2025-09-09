$41.220.13
The US demands that the EU abandon Russian gas in exchange for new sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The US calls on the EU to stop importing Russian energy, promising to strengthen sanctions against Russia. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the EU should replace Russian oil and gas with American resources.

The US demands that the EU abandon Russian gas in exchange for new sanctions against Russia

The United States of America calls on the European Union to stop importing Russian energy carriers, linking this issue with the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Russia. This is reported by The Financial Times, citing a statement by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, reports UNN.

Details

The US is trying to link sanctions against Russia with a trade agreement with the EU. If Brussels wants to strengthen economic sanctions against Moscow, the EU should replace Russian oil and gas with American energy resources, said US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

If the Europeans drew a line and said, "We will not buy more Russian gas, we will not buy Russian oil," would that have this positive effect on the US also acting more aggressively on sanctions? Absolutely. Russia finances its war machine through oil and natural gas exports, and if European purchases are stopped, it will deprive it of money.

- he said.

The minister added that the EU should increase imports of energy resources from the US as part of a trade agreement, under which the European side committed to purchase $750 billion worth of American energy carriers by the end of 2028.

Recall

The European Union has started consultations on a new package of sanctions, which may include restrictions for third countries, including China, due to the purchase of Russian energy carriers. This comes against the backdrop of US calls for tougher measures to reduce Moscow's revenues from oil and gas exports.

EU prepares new sanctions against Russia: banks and energy under attack - Bloomberg08.09.25, 12:24 • 2946 views

