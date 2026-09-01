The United States will announce new sanctions against Iran’s banking sector this week - Bessent

Washington will announce new sanctions against Iran as early as this week. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated this, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

According to him, the restrictions will target Iran’s banking sector.

These could be organizations. They could be aircraft-leasing companies that we will be focusing on. It could be anyone doing business with the IRGC. We are tracking IRGC assets. We have zero tolerance. We are going to economically strangle this regime - Bessent emphasized.

He added that the United States knows "where your accounts in trust companies in the British Virgin Islands are located."

"We know about your $100 million homes around the world, and we are going to freeze them," the U.S. Treasury secretary concluded.

We remind you

The day before, White House chief Donald Trump stated that the United States would inflict even greater damage if Iran retaliated against attacks on targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices rose by more than 2% after U.S. and Iranian strikes