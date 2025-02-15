The United States offers Belarus a “grand bargain” that could reduce Russia's influence on it

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 17156 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 58403 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 82363 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108167 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 81585 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119071 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101444 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113117 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116758 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154422 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 95289 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 63422 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 32728 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 94584 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 55290 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108167 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119071 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154422 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144962 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 177248 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 55290 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 94584 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134632 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136538 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164732 views
The United States offers Belarus a “grand bargain” that could reduce Russia's influence on it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63109 views

The United States is negotiating with Belarus to release political prisoners in exchange for easing sanctions on banks and potash exports. The US Deputy Secretary of State has already met with Lukashenka.

The United States expects to conclude a deal with Belarus, according to which the country should release "many" political prisoners. In return, the US will ease sanctions on Belarusian banks and potash exports. The New York Times (NYT) writes about this with reference to sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to The New York Times, before the release of three political prisoners from Belarus on February 12, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher W. Smith and two other American officials met with the country's self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, and the head of the KGB of Belarus.

This was Lukashenko's first meeting with a senior State Department official in five years and the beginning of what could have very important implications for thawing frozen relations between the United States and Russia's closest ally

- the NYT article says.

During a speech at the US Embassy on February 12, Christopher Smith called the release of the three Belarusian political prisoners a "huge victory" and linked it to President Donald Trump's "Peace through Strength" policy.

Sources told the NYT that at a meeting of Western diplomats in Vilnius on Thursday, Smith said that the next step could be a major deal under which Lukashenko would release many political prisoners, including prominent ones. In exchange, the United States will ease sanctions on Belarusian banks and exports of potassium, a key ingredient in fertilizers, of which Belarus is a major producer.

According to diplomats who attended the briefing, Smith said that during a conversation with  Lukashenko, he asked him about his readiness to reduce the level of repression and received confirmation of such readiness.

As the publication notes, another key goal of the United States, according to Smith, is to create conditions for Lukashenko that would allow him to at least partially break free from Russia's influence.

Another important goal, Smith told the diplomats, is to give Lukashenko some breathing room outside of Russia's orbit of influence

- the publication writes.

Smith also noted that Lukashenko showed no signs of ill health, looked confident and was in full control of the situation.

Image

Belarusian state television presenter Ihor Tur suggested that Smith was not the main representative of the American delegation and that another high-ranking official could have been present at the meeting.

It is noted that Smith, who was in charge of Belarus policy in the Joe Biden administration, began talks with US allies last year about the possibility of easing sanctions, but had not previously visited Minsk to meet with Lukashenko.

The sanctions on potash fertilizers cut off an important economic lifeline for the Belarusian ruler, but brought windfall profits to Russia, another major producer, as world prices soared. Some Belarusian potash continued to enter world markets through Russia rather than the previous, cheaper route through Lithuania

- reports The New York Times.

Former head of Poland's Foreign Intelligence Service Piotr Krawczyk, who worked with the first Trump administration to weaken Russia's control over Belarus, said Belarus is "part of a broader American approach to Russia." 

Negotiations with Belarus create additional leverage for the United States to signal to Russia that it should be more attentive to American arguments

- said the former head of the Polish Foreign Intelligence Service.

"The United States is 'confronting Russia in Ukraine, in Africa, in the oil and gas sector, and in several other strategic areas,'" added Peter Kravchyk.

Recall

On February 12, three people were released from Belarusian prisons , including a US citizen and journalist Andrey Kuznetsik. The Radio Liberty journalist was reunited with his family in Vilnius after three years in prison.

Zelensky: Russia plans to send troops to Belarus this summer15.02.25, 10:46 • 26699 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising