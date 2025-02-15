Zelensky: Russia plans to send troops to Belarus this summer

In the summer of 2025, Russia plans to send its troops to Belarus under the pretext of military exercises. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

"We have clear intelligence information that Russia is planning to send troops to Belarus this summer under the pretext of military exercises. But this is exactly how they deployed troops before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago. Are these Russian forces in Belarus to attack Ukraine? Maybe they are. Or maybe not.

Are they possible for you? Let me remind you that Belarus borders three NATO countries. In fact, it has become a springboard for Russian military operations," Zelensky said.

The President also noted that, according to Putin and Lukashenko, Belarus has now accepted banned weapons, medium-range missiles and even nuclear weapons. And Putin clearly sees Belarus as another region of Russia.

"And we have to be realistic, if someone deploys a military foothold, we have to ask what we should do about it. And more importantly, what can we do before the next attack, the next invasion," the Head of State added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already stated that this year Russia will prepare 15 divisions to train and strengthen the situation on the Belarusian direction. He emphasized that it could be 100-150 thousand people.