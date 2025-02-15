Zelensky: Russia plans to send troops to Belarus this summer

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 23509 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 64845 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 88725 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109889 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 85885 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120236 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101692 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113141 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116786 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155262 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100080 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 69185 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 39153 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100333 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 63148 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109892 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120237 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155262 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145754 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178014 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 63148 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100333 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134887 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136792 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164954 views
Zelensky: Russia plans to send troops to Belarus this summer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26700 views

Russia is planning to send troops to Belarus in the summer of 2025 under the pretext of exercises. According to intelligence, this could pose a threat to both Ukraine and NATO countries.

In the summer of 2025, Russia plans to send its troops to Belarus under the pretext of military exercises. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

"We have clear intelligence information that Russia is planning to send troops to Belarus this summer under the pretext of military exercises. But this is exactly how they deployed troops before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago. Are these Russian forces in Belarus to attack Ukraine? Maybe they are. Or maybe not.

Are they possible for you? Let me remind you that Belarus borders three NATO countries. In fact, it has become a springboard for Russian military operations," Zelensky said.

The President also noted that, according to Putin and Lukashenko, Belarus has now accepted banned weapons, medium-range missiles and even nuclear weapons. And Putin clearly sees Belarus as another region of Russia.

"And we have to be realistic, if someone deploys a military foothold, we have to ask what we should do about it. And more importantly, what can we do before the next attack, the next invasion," the Head of State added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already stated that this year Russia will prepare 15 divisions to train and strengthen the situation on the Belarusian direction. He emphasized that it could be 100-150 thousand people.

Alina Volianska

WarNews of the World
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

