The United States is rethinking gas exports, and Europe is scared

The US President Joe Biden's administration's rethinking of US natural gas exports due to climate change is scaring Europe's energy industry. POLITICO writes about this, UNN reports .

Details

A reassessment of how the Energy Ministry approves gas export permits threatens to stall projects that Europe depends on for its energy needs as it tries to confront Russia in Ukraine.

This is just one example of how U.S. policy priorities - reducing dependence on carbon-polluting fossil fuels - can create headaches for European leaders and even derail the transatlantic allies' shared security goals.

President Joe Biden's supporters in the environmental movement welcomed news that the White House is considering stricter controls on how gas exports worsen climate change. This is causing tensions for European industry as the war in Ukraine drags on.

The European Union has reduced its consumption of Russian gas to less than a third of the 155 billion cubic meters it imported in 2021, according to the trade association EuroGas. This was due to a tripling of liquefied natural gas imports from the United States, which reached 60 billion cubic meters in 2023.

This LNG was a relief for Europe and helped to stabilize energy prices in Europe, after a period of record high prices caused by a drop in supplies from Russia said Didier Hollo, president of the EuroGas trade association.

The absence of additional gas export capacity to the United States "could lead to an increase and continuation of the global supply imbalance," Hollo continued.

