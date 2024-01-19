Ukraine plans to become a "gas safe" in Europe - Shmyhal

ukenru
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 8596 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 107218 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115782 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146803 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142327 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178966 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172704 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286968 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178338 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167345 views

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 47969 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 52128 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 62035 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 86468 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 50966 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 107218 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286968 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253843 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238862 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263984 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 86433 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 146798 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108214 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108104 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124116 views
Ukraine plans to become a "gas safe" in Europe - Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to become a "gas safe" in Europe - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38941 views

Ukraine plans to become Europe's "gas safe" and invites European companies to store up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas in its storage facilities.

Ukraine plans to become the EU's "gas safe," so European companies are invited to store up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas in Ukrainian storage facilities. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

We store and have stored 2.5 bcm of gas from foreign companies. Our ambitious plan is to become the "gas safe" of Europe, and we offer European companies to store up to 10 bcm in our storage facilities 

- Shmyhal said.

Details

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine has already become a member of the European Energy Union, as it has fully synchronized its energy system with the European one.

In addition, Ukrainian gas storage facilities are already helping Europe prevent an energy crisis and a significant increase in gas prices during the heating season.

The meeting also discussed ambitious plans to export electricity to the EU.

Recall

Ukraine is planning to build a new power line from the Dniester PSPP to the Vinnytsia substation.

Ukraine allocates UAH 17.5 billion for construction of defense borders19.01.24, 17:45 • 26773 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

