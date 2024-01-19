Ukraine plans to become a "gas safe" in Europe - Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to become the EU's "gas safe," so European companies are invited to store up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas in Ukrainian storage facilities. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

We store and have stored 2.5 bcm of gas from foreign companies. Our ambitious plan is to become the "gas safe" of Europe, and we offer European companies to store up to 10 bcm in our storage facilities - Shmyhal said.

Details

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine has already become a member of the European Energy Union, as it has fully synchronized its energy system with the European one.

In addition, Ukrainian gas storage facilities are already helping Europe prevent an energy crisis and a significant increase in gas prices during the heating season.

The meeting also discussed ambitious plans to export electricity to the EU.

Recall

Ukraine is planning to build a new power line from the Dniester PSPP to the Vinnytsia substation.

