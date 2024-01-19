Ukraine allocates UAH 17.5 billion for construction of defense borders

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated about UAH 17.5 billion for the construction of engineering and fortification structures, relevant equipment and a system of non-explosive barriers. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

UAH 17 billion 447 million 544,483 thousand were allocated on a non-refundable basis from the state budget reserve fund to implement measures related to strengthening the state's defense capability - Melnychuk wrote on Telegram.

During a government meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Cabinet of Ministers was allocating a record amount of money for the defense of the border.

"We are talking about UAH 17.5 billion, which will be used to build engineering and fortification structures, relevant equipment and a system of non-explosive barriers. The funds are allocated to the relevant departments and regional state administrations," Shmyhal said.

On January 12, the government allocated 2.5 billion hryvnias for the construction of defense structures.