“The United States is not just the White House": Zelensky on possible change of policy in support of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine said that US support is based not only on the White House, but also on bipartisan support from the Congress and the Senate. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the mood of the American people in this matter.
The US support for Ukraine is not based solely on the White House, but also on bipartisan support from the Congress and the Senate, and largely depends on the mood of the American people. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with the media in Northern Europe, UNN reports .
The United States is our strategic partner. We will work with any president that the people of the United States elect. We hope that the policy will not change and that they will support us, because when we talk about the United States, it is not just the White House. It's the Congress, it's the Senate, it's the bipartisan support that we had
According to him, for the most part, U.S. policy has not changed over the entire period of the war. Therefore, Republicans and Democrats are mostly on the side of Ukraine.
Zelensky believes that many decisions depend on the nature of the emotions and opinions of ordinary Americans.
So I hope that there will not be a complete change of policy, but no one knows. And you are right. Can it happen? Yes, it can. Does it depend on us today? No, it doesn't. It depends on the leader the US will choose. But I'm not sure that US policy will change radically. I mean, even if the people who win and who see some quick deals or steps, we are also on the side of a quick peaceful solution, but we are not the only ones who have to pay for it
