The Times: the US administration is considering a demand to lower the conscription age in Ukraine to 18 in exchange for new arms supplies. The plan also envisages tougher sanctions against Russia.
US President Donald trump will use “carrots and sticks” to end the war for both Ukraine and Russia.
The US presidential administration may demand lowering the draft age to 18 in exchange for arms supplies. According to the British newspaper, US President Donald Trump plans to use “carrots and sticks” on both sides in the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Regarding Russia, we are talking about secondary sanctions against countries that trade with Russia. This affects India and China in particular. The US move to cut Russia's energy export revenues may also come to fruition. The publication notes that in the event of the above, however, the extent of Russia's vulnerability is still unclear.
As for Ukraine:
Trump may expand new arms supplies to Kyiv, but in exchange for this, the United States will likely demand that the age of male conscription be lowered to 18.
The administration of the current US President Joe Biden called on Ukraine to revise its mobilization legislation in order to conscript people from the age of 18 and rapidly increase the size of the armed forces.
50% of men of conscription age are ready to return to Ukraine until the end of the war, provided the issue of reservations is resolved. “Unity hubs” will help with documents and employment.
