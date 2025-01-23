US President Donald trump will use “carrots and sticks” to end the war for both Ukraine and Russia.

The US presidential administration may demand lowering the draft age to 18 in exchange for arms supplies. According to the British newspaper, US President Donald Trump plans to use “carrots and sticks” on both sides in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Regarding Russia, we are talking about secondary sanctions against countries that trade with Russia. This affects India and China in particular. The US move to cut Russia's energy export revenues may also come to fruition. The publication notes that in the event of the above, however, the extent of Russia's vulnerability is still unclear.

As for Ukraine:

Trump may expand new arms supplies to Kyiv, but in exchange for this, the United States will likely demand that the age of male conscription be lowered to 18.

Recall

The administration of the current US President Joe Biden called on Ukraine to revise its mobilization legislation in order to conscript people from the age of 18 and rapidly increase the size of the armed forces.

50% of men of conscription age are ready to return to Ukraine until the end of the war, provided the issue of reservations is resolved. “Unity hubs” will help with documents and employment.

Russia lures conscripts aged 18 and older to contract for “patching holes” at the front - NSDC CCD