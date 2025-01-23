ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Trump administration likely to demand lowering of draft age to 18 in exchange for arms deals with Ukraine - media

Trump administration likely to demand lowering of draft age to 18 in exchange for arms deals with Ukraine - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28434 views

The Times: the US administration is considering a demand to lower the conscription age in Ukraine to 18 in exchange for new arms supplies. The plan also envisages tougher sanctions against Russia.

US President Donald trump will use “carrots and sticks” to end the war for both Ukraine and Russia.

This was reported by The Times , UNNand UNN .

The US presidential administration may demand lowering the draft age to 18 in exchange for arms supplies. According to the British newspaper, US President Donald Trump plans to use “carrots and sticks” on both sides in the Russian-Ukrainian war. 

Regarding Russia, we are talking about secondary sanctions against countries that trade with Russia. This affects India and China in particular. The US move to cut Russia's energy export revenues may also come to fruition. The publication notes that in the event of the above, however, the extent of Russia's vulnerability is still unclear.

As for Ukraine:

Trump may expand new arms supplies to Kyiv, but in exchange for this, the United States will likely demand that the age of male conscription be lowered to 18.

Recall

The administration of the current US President Joe Biden called on Ukraine to revise its mobilization legislation in order to conscript people from the age of 18 and rapidly increase the size of the armed forces.

50% of men of conscription age are ready to return to Ukraine until the end of the war, provided the issue of reservations is resolved. “Unity hubs” will help with documents and employment.

Russia lures conscripts aged 18 and older to contract for “patching holes” at the front - NSDC CCD23.01.25, 09:30 • 26134 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
indiaIndia
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

