The Russian army is actively encouraging conscripts aged 18 and older to sign contracts to participate in combat operations due to losses and a decrease in the number of contract volunteers as their age category grows, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

"Due to the decline in the number of contract volunteers and the growth of their age category, as well as losses, the Russian army is now actively encouraging conscripts over 18 to sign contracts with further deployment to the combat zone. In fact, commanders are faced with the task of ensuring the transition of young conscripts to a contract," Kovalenko wrote.

According to the head of the Center, "they are thrown into combat in the first weeks after signing the contract, but they are not warned about such a quick participation in combat, only promised money.

"Russian mothers should think about how their psychologically young 'offspring' are patching up the holes at the front in the so-called 'svo'," Kovalenko said.

