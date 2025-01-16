Russian Federation demonstrates that it is ready to fight throughout 2025 - head of the Center for Political Studies

Russia is demonstrating that it is ready to fight against Ukraine throughout 2025 and will try not to back down from this. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

"The enemy is demonstrating that it is ready to fight throughout 2025 and will try not to back down from this," Kovalenko wrote.

He noted that this is evidenced by both the information and propaganda activities of the Russian Federation and the military, although as a result of strikes on their military-industrial complex and resource enterprises and bases, as well as energy sanctions, it will be increasingly difficult for Moscow to maintain an intensive war.

Addendum

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin saidthat Russia will continue to achieve all the goals of the "special operation" in 2025.

Bloomberg reportedthat Russia plans to increase defense spending to 6.2% of GDP in 2025.