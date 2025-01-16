ukenru
Russian Federation demonstrates that it is ready to fight throughout 2025 - head of the Center for Political Studies

Russian Federation demonstrates that it is ready to fight throughout 2025 - head of the Center for Political Studies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33685 views

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center announces Russia's readiness to fight through 2025. Russia plans to increase defense spending to 6.2% of GDP, despite sanctions and strikes on military infrastructure.

Russia is demonstrating that it is ready to fight against Ukraine throughout 2025 and will try not to back down from this. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

"The enemy is demonstrating that it is ready to fight throughout 2025 and will try not to back down from this," Kovalenko wrote.

He noted that this is evidenced by both the information and propaganda activities of the Russian Federation and the military, although as a result of strikes on their military-industrial complex and resource enterprises and bases, as well as energy sanctions, it will be increasingly difficult for Moscow to maintain an intensive war.

This is very naive: Zelensky on the idea that putin wants to end the war06.01.25, 00:38 • 112631 view

Addendum

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin saidthat Russia will continue to achieve all the goals of the "special operation" in 2025.

Bloomberg reportedthat Russia plans to increase defense spending to 6.2% of GDP in 2025.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

