The United States has not yet decided whether to support a UN resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 18061 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 37364 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 75232 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 45186 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109826 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96142 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111915 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116589 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148653 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115117 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 88240 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 44059 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105199 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 55656 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 36711 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 75232 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109826 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148653 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139598 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172104 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 14024 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 36631 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132554 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134440 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162932 views
The United States has not yet decided whether to support a UN resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The United States has not yet decided whether to support a UN resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26926 views

The United States is undecided on whether to support the UN resolution on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Washington has not yet decided whether to support a UN resolution on Ukraine on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. This was stated in a comment to the Voice of America on February 20 by John Kelly, political coordinator of the US Permanent Mission to the UN, UNN reports.

We have not made a decision on this. Washington is still deciding. So I hope we will make a decision soon

- said Kelly when asked whether the United States would co-sponsor the resolution.

Asked whether the US would vote in favor of the resolution, Kelly said: "We'll have to see what instructions we get from Washington. So hopefully they will come soon.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the United States is refusing to co-sponsor a draft UN resolution on the third anniversary of the war. The resolution supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and again demands that Russia withdraw its troops, three diplomatic sources told the news agency.

The draft document, seen by Reuters, "calls for de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine... in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

The resolution also "recalls the need for full implementation of the relevant resolutions adopted in response to the aggression against Ukraine," in particular, it demands that Russia immediately, "fully and unconditionally" withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine "within its internationally recognized borders.

"In previous years, the United States has consistently co-sponsored such resolutions in support of a just peace in Ukraine," the Reuters source recalled.

Diplomatic sources told the agency that more than 50 countries have sponsored the resolution, but "so far the situation is that they (the United States) will not sign it." At the same time, attempts are underway to gain support in other countries, including the Global South.

Reportedly, a resolution on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is to be put to a vote at the UN General Assembly on Monday, February 24. General Assembly resolutions are not binding, but carry political weight, reflecting the global view of countries on the Russian war.

At the UN, countries can decide whether to co-sponsor a resolution before the vote. 

Other sources also told Reuters that Washington had objected to the phrase condemning Russian aggression in the statement that the Group of Seven countries planned to release next week.

The G7 plans to hold a phone call on Monday, three sources told Reuters, but so far the U.S. has objected to the "Russian aggression" language. A statement released last week by G7 foreign ministers did not mention Russian aggression, but referred to Russia's "devastating war in Ukraine.

US opposes use of “aggressor” language against Russia in new G7 communiqué20.02.25, 15:53 • 28722 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
reutersReuters
g7G7
united-nationsUnited Nations
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

