The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting because of the DPRK troops in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the deployment of North Korean troops. The meeting will be held today after 22:15 Kyiv time at the request of Ukraine.
Today, the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the deployment of DPRK troops in the war against Ukraine. Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya wrote about this on the X platform, UNN reports.
"Today, in connection with Ukraine's appeal to the Swiss presidency of the UN Security Council, the Council will hold a meeting on the deployment of the North Korean military, which will begin at approximately 22:15 Kyiv time," Kyslytsya said.
On Monday, October 28, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the information about North Korea's troops in the Kursk region of Russia and added that this is another gap in NATO's security documents.