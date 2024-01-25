The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the Il-76

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the downing of the IL-76, UNN reports, citing The Telegraph.

Details

Reportedly, the UN Security Council will meet on Thursday at 17:00 local time (00:00 January 26 in Kyiv).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in New York "for talks on Israel and Ukraine," the newspaper notes.

Recall

Russian Federation demands to urgently convene a meeting of the UN Security Council over the downing of the Russian Il-76 aircraft

Ukraine will insist on an international investigation, the DIU clarifies the fate of all prisoners: Zelensky on the crash of Russian IL-76