The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the Il-76
Kyiv • UNN
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the downing of the IL-76, UNN reports, citing The Telegraph.
Details
Reportedly, the UN Security Council will meet on Thursday at 17:00 local time (00:00 January 26 in Kyiv).
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in New York "for talks on Israel and Ukraine," the newspaper notes.
Recall
Russian Federation demands to urgently convene a meeting of the UN Security Council over the downing of the Russian Il-76 aircraft
