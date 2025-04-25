$41.690.02
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Publications
Exclusives
The UN is forced to make significant cuts in spending and positions due to falling funding

Kyiv

 • 654 views

UN food and refugee agencies are planning cuts due to falling funding, especially from the US. Donor aid will be reduced by 40% in 2025.

The UN is forced to make significant cuts in spending and positions due to falling funding

The UN food and refugee agencies are planning deep cuts due to an unprecedented drop in funding, including from its former largest donor, the United States.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

UN food and refugee agencies are planning significant cuts due to an unprecedented drop in funding from international donors. This primarily concerns funding cuts from the United States.

The humanitarian sector has been affected by funding cuts from major donors led by the United States under President Donald Trump and other Western countries

- writes the publication.

Both the US and a number of Western countries are prioritizing defense spending. This is influenced by growing concerns about Russia, and in the case of the US, it is clearly a confrontation with China.

Director of the World Food Program (WFP) Stephen Omollo confirmed that the cuts are necessary due to the "unprecedented funding situation". He noted that by 2025, donor assistance will amount to $6.4 billion, which is 40% less than last year.

In these challenging conditions, WFP donors will prioritize their limited resources to vital programs that provide urgent food assistance to 343 million people struggling with hunger and increasingly facing famine

– the statement of the head of the UN WFP says.

A total cost reduction of 30% is planned, as well as a halving of the number of managerial positions.

This is evidenced by a note to staff from the head of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi, dated April 23, Reuters writes.

Let us remind you

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who have found refuge in the United States under Biden's program now fear expulsion due to Trump's possible immigration policy, which is causing concern among refugees.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Reuters
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
China
United States
