The Ukrainian delegation in the US will discuss sanctions against Russia, the return of Ukrainian children, and the reconstruction investment fund.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

A Ukrainian government delegation has arrived in Washington for negotiations. The priorities are strengthening sanctions against Russia, returning kidnapped children, and launching an investment fund for reconstruction.

The Ukrainian delegation in the US will discuss sanctions against Russia, the return of Ukrainian children, and the reconstruction investment fund.

Representatives of the Ukrainian government have arrived in Washington. Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced on her X page the main priorities for discussion with representatives of the United States.

UNN reports with reference to the official page of Yulia Svyrydenko.

Details

Today I arrived in Washington at the head of the Ukrainian delegation - representatives of the Government, the military, the Office of the President. The agenda in Washington is very busy,

- noted Svyrydenko.

The main priorities according to the information of the Deputy Prime Minister are the following:

  • forcing russia to real diplomacy through new and effective sanctions for the war, as well as fully informing American partners about the situation at the front, our active actions in defense and russian strikes on our cities and villages;
    • joint work to return Ukrainian children abducted by russia;
      • meetings for the active functioning of our joint Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine with America, and we see this as an element of economic security for both of our countries.

        In addition, it concerns protection against russian disinformation and "dirty narratives about religious freedom in Ukraine." Also, "full information about the activity of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations and relations between religious communities in Ukraine."

        We are grateful to the United States for supporting Ukraine and protecting the lives of our people. We are working to end the war as soon as possible and establish a just and lasting peace, Yulia Svyrydenko added in her post.

        Let us remind you

        Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak arrived in Washington at the head of a delegation to discuss defense support, sanctions against Russia and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

        President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte invited the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Alliance summit in The Hague, which will be held in June.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Politics
        Yulia Sviridenko
        Mark Rutte
        NATO
        The Hague
        Andriy Yermak
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        United States
        Ukraine
