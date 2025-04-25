The UK is in talks to buy out nuclear facilities from French company EDF - Politico

$41.690.02
Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine
04:43 PM • 3566 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 18102 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 32506 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 39360 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 33404 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 38639 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 74767 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 57148 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 90842 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 87233 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

April 25, 07:41 AM • 22989 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

April 25, 08:04 AM • 27327 views

Trump cut funding for Ukraine's cyber defense against Russian attacks - Bloomberg

April 25, 08:23 AM • 12972 views

No attempts to force surrender: Ukraine передала США 5 вимог до мирного плану Трампа - The Telegraph

April 25, 08:56 AM • 7406 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

April 25, 09:29 AM • 16316 views
Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 39360 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 74767 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 129396 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 294348 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 183941 views
Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

03:56 PM • 3376 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 48251 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 40518 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 47644 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 78804 views
Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

The UK is in talks to buy out nuclear facilities from French company EDF - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

The UK is in talks with France to buy Bradwell B, Heysham and Hartlepool from EDF. This comes amid Britain's desire to control the expansion of nuclear power.

The UK is in talks to buy out nuclear facilities from French company EDF - Politico

The UK is in talks with its French counterparts to buy out three nuclear sites from state-owned energy giant Électricité de France (EDF), as the British government seeks to take control of the future expansion of nuclear energy, Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

British ministers are discussing the purchase of Bradwell B, Heysham and Hartlepool with the French side, a French government official confirmed to the publication.

Discussions have taken place. No decision has been made yet, and discussions will continue

- the official said.

Two senior industry officials in the UK, familiar with government planning and granted anonymity to discuss confidential plans, also said talks to buy the three sites are ongoing.

This version was denied by the British government, and the Ministry of Energy Security and Net Zero issued a statement saying: "We categorically do not recognise these claims."

Energy Minister Ed Miliband and French Industry and Energy Minister Marc Ferracci discussed the talks on the sidelines of the International Energy Agency summit in London earlier this week, the official added.

Israel may strike Iran's nuclear facilities - WSJ13.02.25, 02:53 • 28584 views

The next key moment could come in July as part of a proposed Franco-British summit. Any move to transfer the sites to state ownership comes as Britain mulls the most ambitious revival of nuclear power in a generation.

At a conference last December, Miliband insisted that nuclear power is important for "all of the above approaches" to energy security and low-carbon energy.

My door is open" for future nuclear projects as Britain seeks to achieve its legally binding net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050

- he told investors.

He added that the UK needs nuclear power to play an important role in the search for clean, stable and reliable energy.

We need nuclear power, we need wind power, we need solar power, we need batteries... we need hydrogen, we need carbon capture. And nuclear power plays a special role in the search for clean, stable and reliable energy

- Miliband said.

Addition

The US Department of Energy has designated ally South Korea as a "sensitive" country. This comes after the South Korean president briefly imposed martial law and amid talk of Seoul potentially developing nuclear weapons.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Ed Miliband
France
United Kingdom
