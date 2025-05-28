The Turkish Foreign Ministry has confirmed Fidan's visit to Ukraine on May 29-30

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey confirmed the visit of chief diplomat Hakan Fidan to Ukraine on May 29-30, UNN reports.

... Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will visit Ukraine on May 29-30, 2025 - the message reads.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey does not disclose details and the program of the visit.

Putin received the Turkish Foreign Minister. They discussed the war in Ukraine

Let us remind you

As the media reported, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Kyiv after meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week.