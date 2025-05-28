The Turkish Foreign Ministry has confirmed Fidan's visit to Ukraine on May 29-30

$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 10771 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 32241 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 58484 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 100468 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 75221 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 84083 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 160915 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 70783 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 166604 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 215816 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Prices for export oil from Moscow are falling for the seventh week in a row – Bloomberg

01:09 PM • 5536 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 50509 views

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

01:55 PM • 19580 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 82769 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 23098 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 83283 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 166604 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 178619 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 183424 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 215816 views
Friedrich Merz

Boris Pistorius

Mykhailo Podolyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Berlin

Vatican City

Kyiv

Romania

Slovakia

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 50935 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 119995 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 60811 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 64724 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 131436 views
Nord Stream 2

Telegram

Starlink

Fox News

Facebook

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has confirmed Fidan's visit to Ukraine on May 29-30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1038 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on May 29-30. Details and program of the visit have not been disclosed yet.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has confirmed Fidan's visit to Ukraine on May 29-30

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey confirmed the visit of chief diplomat Hakan Fidan to Ukraine on May 29-30, UNN reports.

... Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will visit Ukraine on May 29-30, 2025 

- the message reads.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey does not disclose details and the program of the visit.

Putin received the Turkish Foreign Minister. They discussed the war in Ukraine 26.05.25, 22:52 • 3374 views

Let us remind you

As the media reported, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Kyiv after meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Ukraine
Kyiv
