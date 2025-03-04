The Trump administration suspends funding for arms supplies to Ukraine - WSJ
Kyiv • UNN
The USA has halted funding for the sale of new weapons to Ukraine through the foreign military financing system. The White House is considering the possibility of freezing arms supplies from US reserves.
The administration of Donald Trump has halted funding for the sale of new weapons to Ukraine and is considering the possibility of freezing arms supplies from U.S. reserves. This was reported by WSJ citing unnamed current and former officials in the U.S., reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that funding was halted against the backdrop of the administration freezing foreign aid. According to sources of the publication, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently signed a document to exempt Ukraine from the ban imposed by Trump on foreign aid, but the head of the State Department's Office of Foreign Assistance, Peter Morocco, did not send the necessary letter to the Pentagon.
This has led to the effective cessation of new arms agreements for Ukraine using the U.S. Foreign Military Financing system, which is managed by the State Department and funds weapons for certain countries
It is also noted that today there will be a meeting at the White House to discuss the issue of suspending funding for arms supplies to Ukraine.
Reminder
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio approved the expedited provision of military aid to Israel amounting to $4 billion. The decision includes bypassing bureaucratic procedures and lifting restrictions on arms exports.
