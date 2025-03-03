Von der Leyen to present Rearm Europe plan to EU leaders on Tuesday
Kyiv • UNN
The President of the European Commission will present a plan to strengthen the European defense industry to EU member states. The “Rearm Europe” plan will be presented on March 4 via an official letter.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she plans to inform member states about her plan to strengthen the European defense industry and the EU's military capabilities, Rearm Europe, on Tuesday, March 4, UNN reports.
We are intensively preparing the European Council together with President Costa. Indeed, tomorrow I will inform member states by letter about the Rearm Europe plan. There is no doubt that we need a massive defense buildup. We want a lasting peace. But lasting peace can only be built on strength. And strength begins with strength within ourselves. This is the goal of the plan I will present to member states tomorrow - Rearm Europe
