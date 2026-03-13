The court in the case of businessman Adnan Kivan's death has moved to the merits phase; the next hearing is scheduled for March 23

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
10:42 AM • 5332 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 26491 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 57118 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 53034 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 79734 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 40618 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 27109 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 20933 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23843 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40530 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
3m/s
27%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran does not plan to close the Strait of Hormuz – country's representative to the UNMarch 13, 03:14 AM • 12651 views
Billionaire Thiel's lectures on the Antichrist sparked controversy in the VaticanMarch 13, 04:00 AM • 12132 views
US allowed to buy Russian oil at sea for 30 daysMarch 13, 04:13 AM • 7526 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 20366 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 14030 views
Publications
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 14377 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 20686 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 79745 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 45224 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 40506 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Bloggers
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 1416 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 14377 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 24474 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 24312 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 22618 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander

The court in the case of businessman Adnan Kivan's death has moved to the merits phase; the next hearing is scheduled for March 23

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1410 views

The court in the case of the death of Odesa businessman Adnan Kivan at the Odrex clinic has moved to the merits phase. The Primorsky District Court of Odesa completed the preparatory proceedings and scheduled the first hearing for March 23, 2026. The defendants in the case are the clinic's doctors - surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov and oncologist Maryna Belotserkivska.

The court in the case of businessman Adnan Kivan's death has moved to the merits phase; the next hearing is scheduled for March 23

The preparatory proceedings in the case of the death of businessman Adnan Kivan at the private Odesa clinic Odrex have concluded at the Primorsky District Court of Odesa. The court has scheduled the first substantive hearing for March 23, 2026, UNN reports.

During the preparatory hearing held on March 12 at the Primorsky District Court of Odesa, a number of motions filed by the lawyer of the accused surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov were considered. In particular, the defense requested the court to return the indictment against Rusakov, as well as to cancel the measures to secure the criminal proceedings – to return the mobile phone and flash drive seized during the search to the accused.

In addition, the defense petitioned for the retrieval of medical documents regarding the treatment of the deceased patient Adnan Kivan in other medical institutions, including the Dobrobut, Intosana clinics, and the Odesa Regional Clinical Hospital.

The Primorsky District Court of Odesa denied all filed motions. After that, the preparatory hearing was concluded, and the case was scheduled for substantive judicial review on March 23. Thus, the criminal proceedings moved from the preparatory stage to the direct judicial review.

The essence of the accusation against the doctors of the Odrex clinic

The criminal proceedings involve surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkivska, who were Adnan Kivan's attending physicians at the Odrex clinic.

Both medics have been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker, which caused the patient's death. The sanction of the relevant article provides for punishment in the form of restriction or deprivation of liberty for up to 2 years with possible deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 5 years.

According to the investigation, significant violations of medical care standards may have been committed during Adnan Kivan's treatment at the Odrex clinic. In particular, after the surgical intervention, the patient, according to the investigation, was not prescribed mandatory antibacterial therapy (antibiotics), and the medics did not react properly to signs of postoperative complications. As a result, the patient developed sepsis, which, according to forensic medical examination conclusions, could have caused death.

At the same time, in accordance with the principle of presumption of innocence, the court must provide a final legal assessment of the doctors' actions. Currently, both accused are under a preventive measure in the form of night home arrest and are obliged to wear electronic monitoring devices.

Context of the case of patient's death within Odrex walls

The death of Odesa businessman Adnan Kivan and the subsequent criminal proceedings against the doctors of the Odrex clinic have caused widespread public resonance.

The events surrounding this case have become a subject of discussion at the parliamentary level as well. In particular, a discussion is ongoing in the Verkhovna Rada regarding possible amendments to Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which regulates the responsibility of medical workers for professional negligence. According to people's deputies, members of the relevant medical committee, the current version of the article complicates proving the elements of a crime in cases of medical negligence.

Parliamentarians are also discussing the reform of the forensic medical examination system, as its conclusions are key evidence in the investigation of such cases.

Thus, the case of businessman Adnan Kivan's death has become a catalyst for a broader discussion about the responsibility of medical workers and the protection of patients' rights in Ukraine.

"Odrex Case"

In addition, it is known that the Odrex clinic and its medical staff are involved in 10 criminal proceedings under articles concerning improper performance of professional duties, fraud, and intentional homicide.

Against the backdrop of media publications and numerous stories from former patients and their families, an activist movement StopOdrex has formed, which collects and anonymously publishes in a Telegram channel and on a website reviews from people about negative experiences of treatment at the scandalous clinic. According to activists, this can help prevent new tragedies.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Odrex
Search
Social network
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Odesa