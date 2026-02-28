The time and place of the next meeting of the teams from Ukraine, the US, and Russia will be determined based on security circumstances - Zelenskyy

The time and place of the next meeting between the teams of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia will be determined depending on security circumstances and real diplomatic opportunities. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, writes UNN.

Depending on security circumstances and real diplomatic opportunities, the time and place of the next meeting of our team and the United States of America team – a meeting with the Russians – will be determined. - he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that "Russia must end its aggression against us – against Ukraine, against all of Europe. And security must be guaranteed."

According to Zelenskyy, he has already defined updated directives for the negotiating team and the diplomatic team of Ukraine in general. "Peace is needed – real peace and real opportunities for people to live freely, to live in safety."

