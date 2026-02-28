The time and place of the next meeting of the teams from Ukraine, the US, and Russia will be determined based on security circumstances - Zelenskyy

$43.210.00
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
11:55 AM • 15462 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 19510 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 26529 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 32452 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 44274 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 42956 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 48317 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 46210 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 43740 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Iran promises a "devastating" response to Israeli attacksFebruary 28, 08:22 AM • 9222 views
Qatar intercepts two Iranian missiles in its airspaceFebruary 28, 09:33 AM • 8602 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 11003 views
One person killed in Abu Dhabi after missile attack from Iran - Media10:13 AM • 10803 views
Russia may withdraw from negotiations if Ukraine does not cede territories - Bloomberg10:50 AM • 8472 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 26999 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 31960 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 28778 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 33081 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 34433 views
The time and place of the next meeting of the teams from Ukraine, the US, and Russia will be determined based on security circumstances - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the time and place of the next meeting of the teams from Ukraine, the US, and Russia will depend on security circumstances. He emphasized that Russia must cease its aggression, and peace must be guaranteed.

The time and place of the next meeting of the teams from Ukraine, the US, and Russia will be determined based on security circumstances - Zelenskyy

The time and place of the next meeting between the teams of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia will be determined depending on security circumstances and real diplomatic opportunities. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, writes UNN.

Depending on security circumstances and real diplomatic opportunities, the time and place of the next meeting of our team and the United States of America team – a meeting with the Russians – will be determined.

- he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that "Russia must end its aggression against us – against Ukraine, against all of Europe. And security must be guaranteed."

According to Zelenskyy, he has already defined updated directives for the negotiating team and the diplomatic team of Ukraine in general. "Peace is needed – real peace and real opportunities for people to live freely, to live in safety."

Russia may withdraw from negotiations if Ukraine does not cede territories - Bloomberg28.02.26, 12:50 • 8606 views

