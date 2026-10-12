In Kropyvnytskyi, the "Thunder" special operation has ended; the attacker has been detained

Law enforcement officers in Kropyvnytskyi detained a man who threw grenades at police officers and then opened fire on them. According to preliminary data, no one was injured in the incident, the National Police reports, as reported by UNN.

Thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of police units, the armed offender was detained. According to preliminary data, no one was injured in the incident. Officers from the KORD special unit and an investigative and operational police team from the Kirovohrad region are working at the scene - the statement says.

As noted by the National Police, further details of the special operation will be made public shortly.

We remind you

Gunfire and explosions rang out on the streets of Kropyvnytskyi. The Telegram channel "Tvii Kropyvnytskyi" reported an armed man and road closures.

Later, the regional police reported that, while speaking with police officers in Kropyvnytskyi, a man threw grenades toward the law enforcement officers and then opened fire with an automatic weapon; the "Thunder" special operation was launched.