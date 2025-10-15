The Third Assault Brigade reacted to information about the detention of, presumably, their fighters in Ternopil region: ready to cooperate with the police
Kyiv • UNN
The Third Assault Brigade commented on the detention of individuals who are allegedly their fighters in Ternopil region. The brigade is open to cooperation with law enforcement agencies and condemns violence against civilians.
The Third Assault Brigade reacted to information about the detention in Ternopil region of their fighters, who allegedly illegally deprived people of liberty, tortured them, extorted money, and seized property. The brigade stated that they are open to cooperation with law enforcement agencies and expect an objective investigation of the circumstances. This is stated in the brigade's statement, UNN reports.
The unit is aware of the National Police's report on the detention of a number of individuals in the Ternopil region, who are allegedly fighters of the Third Assault Brigade. The brigade is open to cooperation with law enforcement agencies and expects an objective investigation of the circumstances stated in the National Police of Ukraine's statement
The brigade added that they condemn violence against civilians and will facilitate bringing to justice everyone who committed illegal acts.
Addition
On October 13, a mass brawl occurred in Ternopil between TCC and police officers and civilians. According to media reports, the fight began after the car of football coach Serhiy Zadorozhny was blocked.
A UNN journalist was told by the Ternopil Oblast police that a conflict situation occurred in Ternopil due to the fact that servicemen of the territorial recruitment center and social support blocked the car of a man who is wanted. The police are investigating all the circumstances of this incident.
The National Police reported today that in the Ternopil region, military personnel illegally deprived people of liberty, tortured them, extorted money, and seized property. Seven suspects have been charged, and a pre-trial investigation is underway.