In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 26848 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 38969 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 32328 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 31865 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 25790 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 19621 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 18160 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 38366 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 38273 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
The Third Assault Brigade reacted to information about the detention of, presumably, their fighters in Ternopil region: ready to cooperate with the police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1800 views

The Third Assault Brigade commented on the detention of individuals who are allegedly their fighters in Ternopil region. The brigade is open to cooperation with law enforcement agencies and condemns violence against civilians.

The Third Assault Brigade reacted to information about the detention of, presumably, their fighters in Ternopil region: ready to cooperate with the police

The Third Assault Brigade reacted to information about the detention in Ternopil region of their fighters, who allegedly illegally deprived people of liberty, tortured them, extorted money, and seized property. The brigade stated that they are open to cooperation with law enforcement agencies and expect an objective investigation of the circumstances. This is stated in the brigade's statement, UNN reports.

The unit is aware of the National Police's report on the detention of a number of individuals in the Ternopil region, who are allegedly fighters of the Third Assault Brigade. The brigade is open to cooperation with law enforcement agencies and expects an objective investigation of the circumstances stated in the National Police of Ukraine's statement 

- the brigade stated.

The brigade added that they condemn violence against civilians and will facilitate bringing to justice everyone who committed illegal acts.

Addition

On October 13, a mass brawl occurred in Ternopil between TCC and police officers and civilians. According to media reports, the fight began after the car of football coach Serhiy Zadorozhny was blocked.

A UNN journalist was told by the Ternopil Oblast police that a conflict situation occurred in Ternopil due to the fact that servicemen of the territorial recruitment center and social support blocked the car of a man who is wanted. The police are investigating all the circumstances of this incident.

The National Police reported today that in the Ternopil region, military personnel illegally deprived people of liberty, tortured them, extorted money, and seized property. Seven suspects have been charged, and a pre-trial investigation is underway.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Ternopil Oblast
Ternopil