The Third Army Corps stood up to defend the military memorial cemetery: "We will not allow the dignity of heroes to be desecrated"

Exclusive
04:54 PM • 1048 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 4318 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 6038 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 6212 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 6664 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 4216 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
11:48 AM • 10313 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 17318 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
January 31, 10:19 AM • 17645 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
January 31, 10:12 AM • 16946 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Tags
Authors
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 20261 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideoJanuary 31, 08:22 AM • 14664 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 13953 views
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operationJanuary 31, 11:24 AM • 6960 views
Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representativesVideo01:52 PM • 6766 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 24649 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 54058 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 35855 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 40523 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 43749 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM • 806 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 13967 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 20275 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 21606 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 20571 views
The Third Army Corps stood up to defend the military memorial cemetery: "We will not allow the dignity of heroes to be desecrated"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The Supreme Court recognized as illegal the transfer of a land plot for the National Military Memorial Cemetery in Marhalivsky Forest. The Third Corps called it raiding and called on the public to defend the cemetery.

The Third Army Corps stood up to defend the military memorial cemetery: "We will not allow the dignity of heroes to be desecrated"

On January 29, the Supreme Court of Ukraine declared illegal the transfer and change of the intended purpose of a land plot in Marhalivka forest in the Kyiv region, which was allocated for the National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMMC). The Third Corps called this decision raiding beyond the bounds of humanity and common sense. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Olena Tolkachova "Haika", head of the "Angels" patronage service, stated: "The plot near Marhalivka in the Kyiv region is not the best option, but this cemetery is at least working, it is open. The most defenseless heroes of this war - unknown soldiers - are buried there. The heroes of Mariupol also rest there."

What choice is the court actually putting us before? To dig up the bodies of those who died for Ukraine? We will certainly not allow the dignity of fallen heroes to be desecrated and their graves to be plundered. Now it is the state's responsibility to find a legal way out of the situation created by the court's decision

– "Haika" stated.

The corps called on the public to defend the National Memorial Military Cemetery - so that it does not have to be defended by active military personnel and veterans.

Context

The process of creating the National Memorial Military Cemetery (NMMC) began in the spring of 2022 at the initiative of the "Angels" patronage service, which had long sought a dignified place for the commemoration of fallen defenders from the state. Despite discussions about the choice of location, the facility was opened near Marhalivka in the Kyiv region. Currently, this place has become the final resting place for the heroes of Mariupol and many unknown soldiers who gave their lives for the independence of Ukraine.

The further functioning of the memorial was threatened by legal disputes and land conflicts, which the patronage service calls "raiding stories." Recent court decisions have put the state and the families of the fallen before a choice that contradicts moral norms - the actual prospect of exhuming the bodies of fallen heroes. Public activists and military personnel emphasize that preventing the desecration of graves is now the direct responsibility of the state, which must find a legal way out of the situation.

The NMMC stated that it is not obliged to coordinate personnel decisions with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs19.01.26, 18:55 • 3210 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
charity
Supreme Court of Ukraine
Ukraine
Mariupol