On January 29, the Supreme Court of Ukraine declared illegal the transfer and change of the intended purpose of a land plot in Marhalivka forest in the Kyiv region, which was allocated for the National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMMC). The Third Corps called this decision raiding beyond the bounds of humanity and common sense. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Olena Tolkachova "Haika", head of the "Angels" patronage service, stated: "The plot near Marhalivka in the Kyiv region is not the best option, but this cemetery is at least working, it is open. The most defenseless heroes of this war - unknown soldiers - are buried there. The heroes of Mariupol also rest there."

What choice is the court actually putting us before? To dig up the bodies of those who died for Ukraine? We will certainly not allow the dignity of fallen heroes to be desecrated and their graves to be plundered. Now it is the state's responsibility to find a legal way out of the situation created by the court's decision – "Haika" stated.

The corps called on the public to defend the National Memorial Military Cemetery - so that it does not have to be defended by active military personnel and veterans.

Context

The process of creating the National Memorial Military Cemetery (NMMC) began in the spring of 2022 at the initiative of the "Angels" patronage service, which had long sought a dignified place for the commemoration of fallen defenders from the state. Despite discussions about the choice of location, the facility was opened near Marhalivka in the Kyiv region. Currently, this place has become the final resting place for the heroes of Mariupol and many unknown soldiers who gave their lives for the independence of Ukraine.

The further functioning of the memorial was threatened by legal disputes and land conflicts, which the patronage service calls "raiding stories." Recent court decisions have put the state and the families of the fallen before a choice that contradicts moral norms - the actual prospect of exhuming the bodies of fallen heroes. Public activists and military personnel emphasize that preventing the desecration of graves is now the direct responsibility of the state, which must find a legal way out of the situation.

