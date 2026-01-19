$43.180.08
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 2446 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 7006 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 10600 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 12722 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 13063 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 29387 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 30086 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 17753 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 23235 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 31636 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

The NMMC stated that it is not obliged to coordinate personnel decisions with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" independently makes personnel decisions without coordination with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs. This announcement came after the start of an official investigation into the reservation of blogger Petrov.

The NMMC stated that it is not obliged to coordinate personnel decisions with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs

The state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" independently makes staffing decisions and is not obliged to coordinate them separately with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. This is stated in the NVMC message, writes UNN.

Staffing decisions regarding the employment of personnel at the state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" are made by the head of the institution within the scope of his powers and do not require separate approval from the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

- the message says.

Mass media and other interested parties can contact the head of the state institution, as well as the department for communications and information technologies, including with official requests regarding the implementation of personnel powers, in the manner prescribed by the legislation of Ukraine, the message says.

Also, the State Institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" assured that they are always open to professional and constructive dialogue.

Recall

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs launched an official investigation into information about the booking of blogger Volodymyr Petrov at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The head of the department, Natalia Kalmykova, announced this during the question hour to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Bloggers
Nataliia Kalmykova
Verkhovna Rada