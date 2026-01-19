The NMMC stated that it is not obliged to coordinate personnel decisions with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs

The state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" independently makes staffing decisions and is not obliged to coordinate them separately with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. This is stated in the NVMC message, writes UNN.

Staffing decisions regarding the employment of personnel at the state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" are made by the head of the institution within the scope of his powers and do not require separate approval from the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. - the message says.

Mass media and other interested parties can contact the head of the state institution, as well as the department for communications and information technologies, including with official requests regarding the implementation of personnel powers, in the manner prescribed by the legislation of Ukraine, the message says.

Also, the State Institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" assured that they are always open to professional and constructive dialogue.

Recall

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs launched an official investigation into information about the booking of blogger Volodymyr Petrov at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The head of the department, Natalia Kalmykova, announced this during the question hour to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.