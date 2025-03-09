The supply of missiles and air defense systems will triple: Ukraine signed a memorandum with the German manufacturer IRIS-T
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed a memorandum with Diehl Defence to expand cooperation. The document provides for a threefold increase in the supply of missiles and air defense systems and the implementation of joint industrial projects.
Ukraine has signed a memorandum of understanding with the German manufacturer of air defense systems IRIS-T - the company Diehl Defence. This was reported on Facebook by Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, informs UNN.
According to him, the document opens the way to large industrial projects that will enhance the capabilities of Ukraine's air defense.
The memorandum also provides for a threefold increase in the supply of missiles and air defense systems
He noted that it is important that leading global defense companies are taking steps towards Ukraine.
"The free world is on our side, and together we are opening new opportunities to strengthen defense. We continue to develop the Ukrainian defense industry and integrate it into the European ecosystem," - summarized the Minister of Defense.
In February, Germany handed over another package of military aid. It included drones, self-propelled artillery systems Zuzana 2, ammunition and missiles of various types, as well as other weapons and equipment.
