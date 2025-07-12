The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of Russian invaders' strikes on Chernivtsi and the region

In the Chernivtsi region, Russians struck an administrative building, residential buildings, non-functioning structures, and cars. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"On July 12, as a result of the enemy attack on the city, fires broke out simultaneously at three addresses. All fires were extinguished by rescuers. Administrative buildings, residential buildings, two non-functioning buildings, and cars were damaged," the report says.

It is reported that in the residential sector, rescuers evacuated residents from houses, provided first aid to the injured, and handed them over to medics for further hospitalization. Two people died. Four sustained severe injuries, and ten had minor injuries.

"In the Chernivtsi district, a residential building and a car were damaged. A headquarters for eliminating the consequences of the attack has been deployed at the scene, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working," the report says.

Addition

Head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration Ruslan Zaparanuk denied information about the death of two more seriously wounded, confirming that the number of fatalities from the Russian attack in Chernivtsi is two people. Doctors continue to fight for the lives of all seriously wounded.