The State Department confirmed that the US is withdrawing from the international organization UNESCO

The United States announced its decision to withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce noted that the organization has strayed from its foundational mission, UNN writes.

Today, the United States announced its decision to withdraw from UNESCO. Like many UN organizations, UNESCO has strayed from its foundational mission. In the future, US participation in international organizations should make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous. - Bruce reported.

UNESCO is an international organization, a specialized UN agency, which, through the cooperation of its member states in the fields of education, science, and culture, promotes the eradication of illiteracy, the training of national personnel, the development of national culture, the protection of cultural monuments, etc. UNESCO includes 194 countries and 12 associate members. The main headquarters of UNESCO is located in Paris (France).

It is worth noting that the US, along with Israel, announced their withdrawal from UNESCO back in 2017 during Donald Trump's first presidential term.

The New York Post wrote that US President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the US from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), citing its anti-American and anti-Israeli sentiments. The White House chief is also dissatisfied with its "woke" agenda (woke - attentive to racial bias and discrimination - ed.).