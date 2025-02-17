“The state creates such an incentive": Defense Ministry explains contracts of volunteers aged 18-24

One-year contracts for volunteers aged 18-24 are aimed at attracting those who are not subject to mobilization, so there is no injustice to long-serving military personnel.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Lazutkin during a telethon, UNN reports .

In the first days when the contract became known, there were indeed voices, but I would note that those servicemen who have been serving for a long time, who were outraged by this situation and saw it as an injustice, often did not take into account the fact that people of this age group are not subject to mobilization in principle. And under different circumstances, they might not have joined the Defense Forces. That is, the state creates such an incentive, such a reward, which can become such an impetus for these people to join - said Lazutkin.

He also reminded that a monetary reward of UAH 1 million is provided for those soldiers holding the rank of sergeant and non-commissioned officer who joined the army at the age of 25 before the relevant government decree came into force.

That is, they equated people who have been serving for a long time and who will sign a contract - explained the spokesman.

He also noted that these guys are very much needed and will not be treated as migrant workers, as they will allow for more frequent rotations. In addition, after basic and professional training, 14 days are allotted for adaptation in the brigade.

The Ministry of Defense launches a program of one-year contracts for volunteers aged 18-24 with a payment of UAH 1 million. According to Lazutkin, after signing a contract, a volunteer receives UAH 200,000 initiallyand UAH 300,000 after training, literally within 5 working days.