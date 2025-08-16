$41.450.06
The stage is set: Media showed preparations for Trump and Putin's press conference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

During the Trump-Putin talks, rostrums with the US coat of arms and flags of both countries were set up, hinting at a joint press conference. There is no official confirmation yet, the format of the address may change.

The stage is set: Media showed preparations for Trump and Putin's press conference

While US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are negotiating on the war in Ukraine, rostrums with the US President's coat of arms have already been installed in the hall, and flags of both countries have been placed, hinting at a possible joint press conference. However, there is no official confirmation yet. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

While negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are ongoing, journalists and viewers have received the first footage from the site of the upcoming briefing. Two rostrums have already been installed on the stage, each adorned with the US President's coat of arms, and American and Russian flags have also been placed.

"Historic": White House shows new photo of Trump-Putin meeting16.08.25, 00:07 • 1048 views

This decoration creates the impression that a joint press conference of both leaders may take place after the meeting. However, there is no official confirmation of this scenario yet, and everything will depend on the course of the negotiations.

Sources emphasize that the format of the address may change at the last minute: the parties may speak separately or limit themselves to written statements. However, the symbolic presence of flags and double rostrums has already aroused significant interest in the world media, because any joint public appearance of the two presidents will be a high-profile event on the international arena.

Recall

Western media, including Reuters, CNN, and The New York Times, described the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska as very warm and friendly. NBC emphasized the contrast with the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy.

Stepan Haftko

