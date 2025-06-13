$41.490.02
The SSU handed over to the museum a drone-"veteran" Sea Baby, which performed combat missions in the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

The SSU handed over to the museum the legendary Sea Baby naval drone, which was involved in special operations that resulted in the destruction of 11 Russian ships and the blowing up of the Crimean bridge. Sea Baby has traveled over 4,000 kilometers in the Black Sea.

The SSU handed over to the museum a drone-"veteran" Sea Baby, which performed combat missions in the Black Sea

The Security Service of Ukraine has transferred one of the legendary Sea Baby marine drones to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II. The multi-purpose surface drone has performed a number of combat missions in the Black Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU in Telegram.

Details

As reported, the Sea Baby line of drones is part of the SBU's fleet of marine surface drones, which during the full-scale invasion hit 11 Russian ships and blew up the Crimean Bridge.

The drone successfully completed several missions and traveled more than 4,000 kilometers in total in the Black Sea. In particular, it conducted a "sea battle" with Russian aviation in December 2024. The drone suffered significant damage, but completed its combat missions and returned to its base.

- said the SBU.

Currently, the damage does not allow it to be used for its intended purpose, so the boat was completely secured and transferred to the museum.

According to Brigadier General of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU Ivan Lukashevich, the Sea Baby surface marine drone is a unique development that surpasses any world analogues in terms of reliability, technology and versatility.

SBU marine drones engaged in a battle with Russian aircraft in the Kerch bay: video09.12.24, 09:44 • 17832 views

Thanks to naval drones, the task of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been completed: Russia no longer dominates the Black Sea.

- said the head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk.

Since 2022, marine surface drones created by SBU specialists have evolved from experimental kamikaze drone models to multi-purpose marine platforms - fast, almost invisible to the enemy and capable of traveling thousands of kilometers and carrying a combat charge of over 1000 kg. Sea Baby performs a wide variety of tasks in the Black Sea - from remote mining to attacks on military facilities and illegally built structures in Crimea.

Hit 11 Russian ships in the Black Sea and over 1,700 tanks: SSU on the results on the 33rd anniversary of its creation25.03.25, 09:29 • 34794 views

It is a great honor for us to host the legendary SBU Sea Baby drone in the museum. This invention forced Russia to hide most of its warships in the Novorossiysk Bay and allowed Ukraine to unblock the "grain corridor". I am sure that this exhibit will be very popular with visitors. Everyone will want to touch the modern history that is being made by real heroes

- said Yuriy Savchuk, Director of the Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II.

It was with the help of SBU naval drones that the Crimean Bridge was blown up and 11 Russian warships were hit. The Security Service is constantly improving its own developments, and the latest Sea Baby drones have, among other things, large-caliber machine guns with ballistic programs for automatic targeting and automatic target acquisition, which allows them to fight Russian aviation.

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones03.05.25, 09:01 • 241199 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCulture
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Black Sea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Crimean bridge
