The spring sowing is being completed: they have already reached last year's level

Ukrainian farmers are completing the sowing of spring grains and legumes, already reaching the level of 2024, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of June 6, 2025, farmers of all regions of Ukraine have sown 5.6 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops and have actually completed the spring sowing campaign - reported in the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Leaders of the sowing

The leading regions in terms of sowing rates are Poltava, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Sumy regions.

5.6 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops is the level of 2024.

A feature of this year's season is an increase in the area under spring wheat, the sown area of which today is almost 220 thousand hectares. This, as indicated, is due to demand from processing enterprises and exporters.

It is reported that 7.7 million hectares of industrial crops have also been sown, of which sunflower prevails - 4.9 million hectares and soybeans 2.3 million hectares.

"The structure of sown areas in all categories of farms in the controlled territory of Ukraine in 2025 does not differ significantly from the previous year, and the indicated areas are sufficient to ensure domestic food security and create export potential," the Ministry of Agrarian Policy emphasized.

Recent frosts are already having a negative impact on yields in several regions of Ukraine - Ministry of Agrarian Policy