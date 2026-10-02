The SpaceX crew set a record by reaching the ISS in less than 8 hours

$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
06:52 AM • 8228 views
Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT
06:37 AM • 9182 views
The Trump administration is redirecting aid under the Ukraine law to Latin America — WP
05:55 AM • 10251 views
Kyiv continues to be attacked by Russians: there is one dead and injured people, traffic on the bridges has been restrictedPhoto
03:07 AM • 19428 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again
October 1, 10:52 PM • 24165 views
Ukraine has prepared a list of more than 20 Russian oligarchs for EU sanctions — Sybiha
October 1, 08:32 PM • 23593 views
Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones: an administrative building and a store were damaged
October 1, 07:02 PM • 27703 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again; there has been a hit.Video
October 1, 06:52 PM • 24064 views
Turkey and the UN are preparing new talks on a ceasefire in the Black Sea — media
October 1, 06:27 PM • 22231 views
Strike 100 meters from a nuclear reactor: Ukraine called on the IAEA to respond to the Russian attack
October 1, 06:10 PM • 20985 views
Anait Khoperia will head the Center for Countering Disinformation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.3m/s
57%
760mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy discussed air defense, sanctions, and Ukraine’s accession with EU ambassadorsPhotoOctober 1, 09:50 PM • 5358 views
The occupiers in the Kherson region have admitted a shortage of water tankers - CNSOctober 1, 10:21 PM • 11680 views
Bulgaria’s prime minister rejected accusations of a pro-Russian stanceOctober 2, 12:25 AM • 10887 views
The US is sending up to 10,000 additional troops and a third aircraft carrier to the Middle East — WSJOctober 2, 12:56 AM • 10595 views
Russia supports the AfD in order to weaken aid to Ukraine — Merz01:55 AM • 8968 views
Publications
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligence07:15 AM • 3222 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 46494 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 49981 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 10:30 AM • 54046 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideoOctober 1, 04:00 AM • 78027 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Friedrich Merz
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major updatePhotoOctober 1, 04:41 PM • 27094 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millionsOctober 1, 03:10 PM • 32778 views
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"October 1, 02:45 PM • 32738 views
Nicolas Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "glamorized wrestling"October 1, 02:22 PM • 32323 views
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 76549 views
Actual
Heating
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Brent Crude
Starlink

The SpaceX crew set a record by reaching the ISS in less than 8 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Crew-13 arrived at the ISS in a record 7 hours and 55 minutes for the United States. Jessica Watkins became the first Black woman to command a crew.

The SpaceX crew set a record by reaching the ISS in less than 8 hours

Four astronauts arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday after an eight-hour flight that set a speed record for the United States and also made history with the first Black woman to lead a crew during orbital insertion. The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

SpaceX launched the spacecraft with commander Jessica Watkins and her crew on behalf of NASA after a three-week delay caused by the need to fix a leak in the Dragon capsule’s fuel system. Thick clouds threatened to disrupt the countdown throughout the morning, but the skies eventually cleared enough to allow a safe launch from Cape Canaveral at 11:10 (15:10 GMT).

Seven hours and 55 minutes later, the SpaceX Dragon "Grace" capsule docked with an ISS port, setting a record for the fastest flight by an American spacecraft to the station.

During a live broadcast on NASA TV, the capsule could be seen smoothly approaching the stationary ISS, while both spacecraft sped through space at about 17,500 mph (28,100 km/h).

The newcomers—Americans Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Joshua Kootrick, and Russian Sergei Teteryatnikov—floated into the space station through the pressurized transfer compartment and spoke with colleagues on Earth late Thursday evening.

The duration of the flight largely depends on the distance between the ISS and the spacecraft at the time of launch. The previous crew to launch from US territory took more than 30 hours to reach the station.

During the late-morning launch, Watkins became the first Black woman to lead a crew during orbital insertion. Watkins, a geologist who worked with NASA’s Curiosity rover ten years ago, traveled to the space station for the second time after an extended stay there in 2022.

Although they will spend six months aboard the ISS, the journey to the station was the fastest not only for Elon Musk’s company but also for any American organization, including NASA.

This was the 13th crew launched by SpaceX for NASA, not counting the 2020 test flight. The Crew-13 designation on the mission patch pays tribute to "Apollo 13"—the dramatic 1970 lunar mission that ended with the astronauts’ safe return.

Three hours after the Crew-13 launch, SpaceX launched a Falcon rocket from California carrying more than 100 small satellites. Another Falcon rocket was scheduled to launch late Thursday evening from Florida, carrying a secret satellite for the US National Reconnaissance Office. All of this is taking place in the same week that the company’s giant Starship rocket reached orbit for the first time.

SpaceX conducted a classified launch for the U.S. Space Force11.09.26, 02:55 • 4442 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
SpaceX Dragon
SpaceX Starship
SpaceX
NASA
California
Elon Musk
Florida