SpaceX conducted a classified launch for the U.S. Space Force

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket as part of the classified USSF-153 mission for the U.S. Space Force. The launch took place from Vandenberg Base in California. UNN reports this, citing U.S. media.

Details

After deploying the payload into orbit, the Falcon 9 first stage successfully returned to Earth. It landed on the Of Course I Still Love You autonomous drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

The details of USSF-153 are classified, so there is no official information about the purpose of the deployed spacecraft. It is assumed that the mission may have involved launching satellites for the needs of the U.S. government, built on SpaceX's Starshield platform.

Starshield uses technologies from the Starlink satellite system, but is focused on carrying out missions in the field of U.S. national security.

USSF-153 was already SpaceX's fifth mission since the beginning of the year conducted in the interests of the national security of the United States.

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