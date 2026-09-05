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A private spacecraft approached NASA’s doomed telescope, but could no longer save it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2692 views

Link approached NASA’s Swift telescope to within 15 km and collected data. The rescue mission was canceled due to a lack of fuel after its reserves were lost.

A private spacecraft approached NASA’s doomed telescope, but could no longer save it

The private spacecraft Link operated by Katalyst Space Technologies approached NASA’s Swift telescope to within about 15 km and collected data on its condition, but was unable to complete the rescue mission due to insufficient fuel. Associated Press reports, as UNN writes.

Details

Link was launched in July in an attempt to raise the aging Swift to a higher orbit and extend its operational life. However, shortly after launch, the spacecraft began spinning uncontrollably.

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Controllers managed to stabilize Link, but this consumed a significant portion of its fuel reserves. In August, the rescue operation was canceled, although the company decided to use the spacecraft for an additional rendezvous with the telescope and to collect data.

Link managed to approach Swift to within 15 km

This week, Link approached Swift to within about 15 km and took images of the telescope.

We got so close, yet at the same time so far away

— said Katalyst CEO Gonhi Lee.

NASA paid the company about $30 million for the attempt to rescue the telescope. From the outset, the agency regarded the mission as experimental, in part because of the risk of the spacecraft colliding and creating space debris.

According to Lee, Link likely no longer has enough fuel for another rendezvous with Swift. The spacecraft itself may remain in orbit for several more weeks, after which it will enter the atmosphere and burn up.

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Stepan Haftko

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