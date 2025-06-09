$41.470.00
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
June 8, 02:44 PM • 17860 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 69904 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 121158 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 71565 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 92020 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 84720 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 56454 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 183924 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 114922 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 174549 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

The soloist of the Odessa Opera, Vladyslav Goray, died in the Sumy region during a volunteer mission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

Vladyslav Goray, soloist of the Odessa Opera, tragically died in the Sumy region on June 8. He was a world-class tenor and Honored Artist of Ukraine, performing a volunteer mission.

The soloist of the Odessa Opera, Vladyslav Goray, died in the Sumy region during a volunteer mission

On Sunday, June 8, in the Sumy region, the soloist of the Odesa National Opera, a world-class tenor, Honored Artist of Ukraine Vladyslav Goray, who was performing a volunteer mission, died. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the Odesa National Opera.

The tragic news shocked the entire artistic community of Ukraine. Today, June 8, while performing his volunteer mission in the Sumy region, the soloist of the Odesa National Opera, a world-class tenor, volunteer, father, a man with a big heart, Honored Artist of Ukraine - Vladyslav Goray, died

- the message says.

The Odesa National Opera noted that "the whole world knew the voice of Vladyslav Vikentiyovych, and his heart belonged to Ukraine." He was not only a talent of the stage, but also an example of strength, dignity and kindness in life.

"The Odesa National Opera has been orphaned. The stage on which he lived will sound different without him. Vladyslav Vikentiyovych is forever in the hearts of everyone who knew him. The theater staff expresses their sincere condolences to family, friends, and the entire artistic community," - summarized in the post.

Supplement

The website of the Odesa National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet states that Vladyslav Goray was a laureate of the national competition of chamber music in Khmelnytskyi, as well as the International Antonín Dvořák Vocal Competition in Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic).

He has been working in the opera troupe of the Odesa Theater since 1993. In 2013, he was awarded the honorary title of Honored Artist of Ukraine. The singer's repertoire includes more than twenty opera parts.

Let's remind

On May 12, 2025, while performing a combat mission, the life of Ukrainian host Maksym Nelipa was cut short.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarCulture
Sumy Oblast
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Khmelnytsky
