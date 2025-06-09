The soloist of the Odessa Opera, Vladyslav Goray, died in the Sumy region during a volunteer mission

On Sunday, June 8, in the Sumy region, the soloist of the Odesa National Opera, a world-class tenor, Honored Artist of Ukraine Vladyslav Goray, who was performing a volunteer mission, died. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the Odesa National Opera.

The tragic news shocked the entire artistic community of Ukraine. Today, June 8, while performing his volunteer mission in the Sumy region, the soloist of the Odesa National Opera, a world-class tenor, volunteer, father, a man with a big heart, Honored Artist of Ukraine - Vladyslav Goray, died - the message says.

The Odesa National Opera noted that "the whole world knew the voice of Vladyslav Vikentiyovych, and his heart belonged to Ukraine." He was not only a talent of the stage, but also an example of strength, dignity and kindness in life.

"The Odesa National Opera has been orphaned. The stage on which he lived will sound different without him. Vladyslav Vikentiyovych is forever in the hearts of everyone who knew him. The theater staff expresses their sincere condolences to family, friends, and the entire artistic community," - summarized in the post.

Supplement

The website of the Odesa National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet states that Vladyslav Goray was a laureate of the national competition of chamber music in Khmelnytskyi, as well as the International Antonín Dvořák Vocal Competition in Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic).

He has been working in the opera troupe of the Odesa Theater since 1993. In 2013, he was awarded the honorary title of Honored Artist of Ukraine. The singer's repertoire includes more than twenty opera parts.

Let's remind

On May 12, 2025, while performing a combat mission, the life of Ukrainian host Maksym Nelipa was cut short.

Former mayor of Uman Oleksandr Tsebriy was killed in the war with russian occupants