The soldier returned from captivity right on his birthday

One of the Ukrainian defenders released today had his birthday on the date when he was finally able to return home. This was the best gift for him, reported in Telegram by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

Our soldier in this video has a birthday today. And the best gift he dreamed of all this time was returning home – the message says.

Another stage of the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia took place, which was agreed upon in Istanbul. Seriously wounded soldiers from various units of the Defense Forces who need immediate medical assistance returned home.