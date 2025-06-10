$41.490.09
What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list
02:41 PM • 7666 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 18937 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23287 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 26017 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 29155 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 78595 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 166965 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121343 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 113208 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 220707 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

The soldier returned from captivity right on his birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

One of the released Ukrainian defenders celebrated his birthday on the day of his return home. This was the best gift for him, said Andriy Yermak.

The soldier returned from captivity right on his birthday

One of the Ukrainian defenders released today had his birthday on the date when he was finally able to return home. This was the best gift for him, reported in Telegram by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

Details

Our soldier in this video has a birthday today. And the best gift he dreamed of all this time was returning home 

– the message says.

Add

Another stage of the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia took place, which was agreed upon in Istanbul. Seriously wounded soldiers from various units of the Defense Forces who need immediate medical assistance returned home.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Ukraine
