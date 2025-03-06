The smoldering fires at Chernobyl have been extinguished after a drone attack: what is happening at the station
Kyiv • UNN
Firefighters have eliminated the smoldering fires on the roof of the New Safe Confinement at Chernobyl. The IAEA confirms that there is no increase in radiation levels at the station.
At the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, firefighters extinguished smoldering fires on the roof of the New Safe Confinement (NSC). This was reported on the website of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that no smoldering fires have been detected in the last two days.
Thermal imaging cameras and drones continue to be used on site to monitor the structure
The IAEA added that both the regular radiation monitoring of the Chernobyl NPP and the independent monitoring by the agency's team showed that there was no increase in the normal range of radiation levels measured on site, or any deviations from the norm.
Recall
On February 14, a Russian strike drone with an explosive payload hit the protective shelter at the Chernobyl NPP, the fire was extinguished. The radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is assessed as significant.
The account of international cooperation for Chernobyl will allocate 400 thousand euros for research on the damage to the NSC arch, which is located above the destroyed reactor of unit No. 4 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.
Interior Ministry denies fake about radiation release at Chornobyl NPP17.02.25, 16:28 • 23640 views