Interior Ministry denies fake about radiation release at Chornobyl NPP

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32994 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 55664 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101187 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 61083 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113961 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100328 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112625 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116643 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151184 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115140 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 59681 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107861 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 72607 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 36510 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 62541 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101104 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113890 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151143 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141956 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174373 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27914 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 62570 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133462 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135354 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163725 views
Interior Ministry denies fake about radiation release at Chornobyl NPP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23552 views

Three smoldering hotspots are found at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the Russian drone attack, but radiation levels are normal.

Disinformation about allegedly three fires on the territory of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and a possible radiation release is being spread online. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to UNN.

We would like to inform you that this information is not true. The operation to eliminate the consequences of the Russian drone attack continues on the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant,

- the statement said.

Details

In fact, the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack with drones continues on the territory of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

The State Emergency Service recorded only three centers of smoldering roof insulation, which were detected in a timely manner using drones with thermal imagers.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center is constantly monitoring radiation levels, and they are currently within normal limits. There is no threat to the public.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges citizens not to spread unverified information and to trust only official sources.

Recall

A Russian drone damaged the protective “Arch” at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, creating a hole and causing a fire. The damage has disrupted the isolation functions, and the unstable structures inside the facility now pose an increased risk.

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

