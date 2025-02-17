Interior Ministry denies fake about radiation release at Chornobyl NPP

Disinformation about allegedly three fires on the territory of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and a possible radiation release is being spread online. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to UNN.



We would like to inform you that this information is not true. The operation to eliminate the consequences of the Russian drone attack continues on the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, - the statement said.

Details

In fact, the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack with drones continues on the territory of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

The State Emergency Service recorded only three centers of smoldering roof insulation, which were detected in a timely manner using drones with thermal imagers.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center is constantly monitoring radiation levels, and they are currently within normal limits. There is no threat to the public.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges citizens not to spread unverified information and to trust only official sources.

Recall

A Russian drone damaged the protective “Arch” at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, creating a hole and causing a fire. The damage has disrupted the isolation functions, and the unstable structures inside the facility now pose an increased risk.