The situation in the Middle East will affect the war in Ukraine due to rising oil prices - Sikorski 23 June 2025

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, warned that the escalation of events in the Middle East would lead to an increase in oil prices. This will affect the situation around the war in Ukraine, Sikorski said during a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

In a minute, we will begin the regular part of the Foreign Affairs Council with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, because, of course, the dramatic events in the Middle East will also affect this war – said the Polish minister.

Sikorski added that Russia is already trying to take advantage of this situation and intensify its attacks on Ukraine.

Russia, taking advantage of the opportunity, intensified air raids and bombings. We have another day of death in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities - Sikorski said.

The chief Polish diplomat also expressed hope that this week the EU will approve the 18th package of sanctions against the aggressor state.

Addition

Sikorski stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is mocking the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump.

Now we have the clarity that Vladimir Putin of Russia is mocking President Donald Trump's peace efforts. President Trump tried to initiate a ceasefire, tried to get both sides to talk directly. And instead, as you know, there were attacks - Sikorski stated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that despite US President Donald Trump's kind words about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the head of the White House seems to have "opened his eyes" to the Kremlin's real intentions.